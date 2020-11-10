The Spun

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets’ 1st Half Against Patriots

Joe Flacco throws a pass for the New York JetsEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Jets might actually get a win. That is the biggest news to report after the first half of tonight’s Monday night game.

The Jets entered tonight’s game against the New England Patriots with an 0-8 record. They are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback, and their best player, left tackle Mekhi Becton, left tonight’s game with a chest injury and is questionable to return.

Naturally, the Jets lead 20-10 at intermission. Flacco is 12-of-17 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful toss to Jamison Crowder in the final minute of the half.

If you’re a Jets fans who is all in on tanking for Trevor Lawrence, it is officially time to worry about tonight’s game. It looks like Gang Green has a real shot at winning, which is a reality that many in the NFL world are struggling with right now.

Is tonight the night the Jets finally get their first win of the season? Or are Belichick and the Patriots just slow playing things?

Find out in the second half, which will begin shortly on ESPN.


