NFL World Reacts To New York Jets’ 1st Half Against Patriots

The New York Jets might actually get a win. That is the biggest news to report after the first half of tonight’s Monday night game.

The Jets entered tonight’s game against the New England Patriots with an 0-8 record. They are starting Joe Flacco at quarterback, and their best player, left tackle Mekhi Becton, left tonight’s game with a chest injury and is questionable to return.

Naturally, the Jets lead 20-10 at intermission. Flacco is 12-of-17 for 194 yards and two touchdowns, including a beautiful toss to Jamison Crowder in the final minute of the half.

If you’re a Jets fans who is all in on tanking for Trevor Lawrence, it is officially time to worry about tonight’s game. It looks like Gang Green has a real shot at winning, which is a reality that many in the NFL world are struggling with right now.

Or Flacco could draw up his favorite play: Draw DPI on a bomb followed by a dime to the corner of the end zone & all of a sudden the Pats are in real trouble. https://t.co/zFa9jeIumA — nick wright (@getnickwright) November 10, 2020

Adam Gase: finding new ways to be absolutely despised every week. — Sean Fennessey (@SeanFennessey) November 10, 2020

Who needs Trevor Lawrence? — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) November 10, 2020

That's a catch. Incredible concentration by Crowder. Perfect throw by Flacco. WHO IS THIS TEAM???? #NYJvsNE — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaNYDN) November 10, 2020

Crowder TD catch. Patriots down 10. Yikes. Jets, of course you've got to do this to me. Of course. — Jason McIntyre (@jasonrmcintyre) November 10, 2020

Is tonight the night the Jets finally get their first win of the season? Or are Belichick and the Patriots just slow playing things?

Find out in the second half, which will begin shortly on ESPN.