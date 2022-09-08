NFL World Reacts To Notable Jets Trade Rumor

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY--OCTOBER 03: Wide Receiver Corey Davis #84 of the New York Jets scores a Touchdown and celebrates with Wide Receiver Keelan Cole #88 during the Tennessee Titans vs New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on October 3, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Denzel Mims has been mentioned in a bunch of trade rumors over the past few month. However, ESPN's Rich Cimini believes Corey Davis could be the New York Jets wide receiver that teams covet before the deadline.

"I think his name will be circulating in some of the trade rumors," Cimini said. "There are some teams out there that I know are interested in Corey Davis."

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets during the 2021 season.

Last season, Davis had 34 receptions for 492 yards and four touchdowns. He only appeared in nine games due to injuries.

As of this moment, Jets fans aren't sure if they should believe this rumor.

Moving on from a veteran like Davis would certainly change the dynamic of the Jets' passing attack.

On the other hand, trading away Davis would free up room for Mims to make an impact in the starting lineup.

With Elijah Moore and Garrett Wilson expected to anchor the Jets' receiving corps for years to come, Davis could become expendable.

For now though, there's no indication that New York wants to get rid of Davis.