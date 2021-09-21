NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Comments On Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had his first “welcome to the NFL” moment this past Sunday, throwing four interceptions against the New England Patriots. Despite that ugly performance, former Jets head coach Rex Ryan isn’t ready to give up on Wilson.

During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, Ryan came to Wilson’s defense and called him the “most talented” quarterback the Jets have had in decades.

“He’s the most talented guy that the Jets have had playing the position since Joe Namath,” Ryan said. “Mark it down, I’m telling you it’s the truth.”

Those comments from Ryan grabbed a lot of people’s attention this afternoon, including that of former Jets quarterback Geno Smith. It’s safe to say he doesn’t really agree with his former coach’s take on Wilson.

“Love the kid but ppl be saying anything on TV these days,” Smith tweeted.”Let him develop without comparing him to everyone.. I realize it’s an opinion but that’s not the TRUTH.”

Love the kid but ppl be saying anything on TV these days.. let him develop without comparing him to everyone.. I realize it’s an opinion but that’s not the TRUTH https://t.co/gydV93JDZ7 — Geno (@GenoSmith3) September 21, 2021

There are plenty of pessimistic Jets fans out there who disagree with Rex’s comments. After all, his track record when it comes to evaluating the quarterback position isn’t very great.

“Ah yes because Rex Ryan always knew how to pick a QB when he coached the Jets,” one fan said.

Ah yes because Rex Ryan always knew how to pick a QB when he coached the Jets… https://t.co/Ugr6FSs9L2 — JT(Oak) (@jtbucksfan) September 20, 2021

Of course, there are also some New Yorkers who believe Wilson’s performance in Week 2 was brutal just because he went up against Bill Belichick’s defense.

“Gotta give Zach a break he was playing a Bill Belichick defense…rookies don’t stand a chance against him,” an optimistic Jets fan tweeted.

Gotta give Zach a break he was playing a Bill Belicheck defense…rookies don’t stand a chance against him https://t.co/qAIksMuhN6 — Jigga (@locotron2591) September 21, 2021

One bad game shouldn’t define Wilson’s rookie season, but he obviously needs to be much better moving forward.

Wilson will try to get back on the right track this weekend, as the Jets will fly to the Mile High City to take on the Broncos.