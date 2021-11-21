NFL World Reacts To Rex Ryan’s Honest Admission

After shredding New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh on ESPN’s Get Up earlier this week, NFL analyst and former head coach Rex Ryan apparently reached out to Saleh to mend the fences.

Appearing on ESPN this morning, Ryan revealed that he spoke to Saleh and likes what he heard in their conversation. He went from ripping Saleh’s incompetence earlier in the week to declaring that he thinks the Jets got it right.

“I was blown away by the guy,” Ryan said. “He’s got a direction for this football team. I’m telling you, Jets fans, the more I talked to him, the more impressed I was with Robert Saleh. I became a fan of his. Taking my call and all that speaks volumes about him. But it was more about, we put that stuff behind us. But it was about the future of this team, and I’m just telling you something, this guy’s got a great plan and I think they got it right.”

The reaction to Ryan’s change of pace has led to some understandably mixed reactions. Some are saying that it’s nice to see the two sort out their differences while others feel that Ryan needlessly went after a coach he knows nothing about.

Rex Ryan was the last coach to lead the New York Jets to the playoffs, leading them to the AFC Championship Game in 2010. He coached the team for four more years before being fired, finishing his tenure in New York with a 61-66 record.

Robert Saleh is the third coach to take the reins since Ryan’s firing after the 2014 season. But he’s off to a very rocky start to his coaching career.

The Jets are 2-7 with the NFL’s worst defense. They’re on pace to give up a franchise record number of points and potentially the most in NFL history (albeit in a 17-game season).

Saleh will likely have plenty of critics until the team turns around. But Rex Ryan won’t be one of them anymore.