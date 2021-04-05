NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold Trade

After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets, Sam Darnold is getting a fresh start with a new team: The Carolina Panthers.

Darnold is being traded to the Panthers in exchange for several picks in the NFL Draft. He leaves New York with a 13-25 record, a 45-39 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and in need of a serious upgrade in terms of weapons and protection.

Fortunately, the Panthers are about as perfect of a landing spot for Darnold as he could get. He has a head coach who was almost the head coach of New York in 2019, one of the top offensive coordinators in the game and his favorite wide receiver in Robby Anderson.

The debate has raged for months for Jets fans over whether they should give Darnold another try under new head coach Robert Saleh or draft a rookie like Zach Wilson. But with that debate no longer at issue, the reaction has been pretty favorable towards the compensation they’re getting:

Interesting. I actually think this is pretty good compensation. https://t.co/KiITeQcJYV — Jets Lag (@TheJetsLag) April 5, 2021

Rich, all due respect, but you're very wrong here. No matter which QB #Jets like best, there are several excellent QB prospects available & Darnold was entering the final year of his rookie contract following 3 years of poor play. It was time for #Takeflight to move on. https://t.co/9A0GUgi6yY — Play Like A Jet (@Playlikeajet1) April 5, 2021

I really hope Sam figures it out in Carolina. He’s going to a good spot in terms of coaching and offensive weapons to work with. Plus the Panthers still keep their high picks in 2021 to get even more help.#Jets #Panthers — Clay Smarslok (@ClaySmars) April 5, 2021

I genuinely hope Sam does well but this had to be done — JR (@JetsDudeJR) April 5, 2021

So Sam Darnold drama can now end on Twitter. Good luck to Sam! I do feel like he could succeed in Carolina very well. Good Luck Sam! pic.twitter.com/3fhq2xAiPO — Ali Ashraf (@loyalnyjetfans) April 5, 2021

The Carolina Panthers went with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback this past year. But they were clearly unimpressed by his 4-11 record as a starter based on this move.

Ironically, it was Darnold who beat out Bridgewater for the starting job in New York in 2018. The Jets traded Bridgewater to the Saints that year. Bridgewater parlayed his success in relief of Drew Brees into a big contract with the Panthers in 2020.

Now Bridgewater has to fend off a challenge from Darnold again. And that’s only if the Panthers don’t cut or trade him first.

