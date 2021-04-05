The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Sam Darnold Trade

Sam Darnold sliding against the Falcons.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 10: Sam Darnold #14 of the New York Jets carries the ball as Duke Riley #42 of the Atlanta Falcons defends during a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 10, 2018 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

After three unsuccessful seasons with the New York Jets, Sam Darnold is getting a fresh start with a new team: The Carolina Panthers.

Darnold is being traded to the Panthers in exchange for several picks in the NFL Draft. He leaves New York with a 13-25 record, a 45-39 touchdown-to-interception ratio, and in need of a serious upgrade in terms of weapons and protection.

Fortunately, the Panthers are about as perfect of a landing spot for Darnold as he could get. He has a head coach who was almost the head coach of New York in 2019, one of the top offensive coordinators in the game and his favorite wide receiver in Robby Anderson.

The debate has raged for months for Jets fans over whether they should give Darnold another try under new head coach Robert Saleh or draft a rookie like Zach Wilson. But with that debate no longer at issue, the reaction has been pretty favorable towards the compensation they’re getting:

The Carolina Panthers went with Teddy Bridgewater as their starting quarterback this past year. But they were clearly unimpressed by his 4-11 record as a starter based on this move.

Ironically, it was Darnold who beat out Bridgewater for the starting job in New York in 2018. The Jets traded Bridgewater to the Saints that year. Bridgewater parlayed his success in relief of Drew Brees into a big contract with the Panthers in 2020.

Now Bridgewater has to fend off a challenge from Darnold again. And that’s only if the Panthers don’t cut or trade him first.

What do you think of the Sam Darnold trade?


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.