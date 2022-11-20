NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Patriots Delay

FOXBORO, MA - JANUARY 22: A general view as fireworks are set off prior to the AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Jets and Patriots fans had to wait a little longer for their teams to get underway on Sunday.

The game between New York and New England was delayed about 10 minutes due to "technical difficulties," according to the official word.

"Jets/Patriots kickoff delayed because of "technical issues" ... not sure I've ever seen that before," tweeted SI's Albert Breer.

"The game is in a delay. Fans boo the stadium announcer saying we'll have to wait until 1:10p until kickoff. #Jets #Patriots," said FOX Sports' Henry McKenna.

"This is the second time a Jets game had technical difficulties delay recently," mentioned an astute Panthers fan.

The Jets previously had a delay because of an issue with the SkyCam during their win over the Bills earlier this month.

"10 minute power delay. No power delay for Jets defense. JFM sack on 1st play. BOOM," added radio host Jake Brown.

The Jets (6-3) are looking for their first win over New England (5-4) since 2015.

You can catch the game on CBS.