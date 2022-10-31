NFL World Reacts To The Zach Wilson Decision News

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson was a disaster in the New York Jets' 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Despite Wilson's struggles--a 48.8% completion percentage and three interceptions--Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Monday he never thought of benching the 2021 No. 2 overall pick.

In fact, Saleh said the Jets will stick with Wilson the rest of the year "for better or worse," per SNY's Connor Hughes.

This declaration is a controversial one for Jets fans. Yes, the team invested a lot in Wilson, and he has also missed time due to injuries, so it's understandable they want to give him a long leash.

On the other hand, New York is 5-3, and has a roster that is good enough to secure a playoff berth in the AFC. Would Saleh and the organization really jeopardize that if Wilson continues to play poorly?

Opinions are mixed:

"Another strong move by Saleh. Public support while the kid is getting pummeled today...HC is striking the right tone consistently when adversity has hit this year," said The Jet Report on Twitter.

Well I guess I will expect a few more wins but no playoffs," said a pessimistic fan.

"Saleh always protects his players publicly.. behind the scenes there has to be some type of conversation holding quarterback accountable for reckless play," theorized Tyson Rauch of Talk Jets Radio.

"I mean I don’t disagree. You spent a #2 overall pick on him. You might as well make damn sure he’s not it before moving on," said 49ersZone's Evan Sowards. "Doubt they make noise in the playoffs regardless."

"Next week's gonna be an absolute bloodbath," predicted PFF's Sam Monson.

"Next week" is a Sunday home matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the best team in football. We'll see if Wilson can bounce back.