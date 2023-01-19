Look: NFL World Reacts To Troubling Jets Story
On Thursday morning, The Athletic dropped a juicy report involving Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.
According to the report, Moore told LaFleur to "go f--k yourself" after a target-less Week 6 performance. He also told his coach, "You suck."
The Athletic said multiple people witnessed this interaction between Moore and LaFleur.
Unsurprisingly, this story involving Moore and LaFleur has received a lot of attention on social media.
"Lol what the hell that’s hilarious," one fan commented.
"They raising nothing but drama queens when they go through Ole Miss," a second fan tweeted.
"Eli wasn’t wrong," another fan wrote.
"Best story of 2023 winner already," a fourth fan said.
Moore requested a trade from the Jets prior to the deadline. The front office didn't grant his wish.
Instead, the Jets moved on from LaFleur shortly after their regular-season finale. They're current searching for a new offensive coordinator.
Perhaps Moore will get on the same page with the next offensive coordinator of the Jets.