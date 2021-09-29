The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jets Injury News

General shot of the new Jets helmets at MetLife Stadium.EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 08: General view of helmets of the New York Jets during the Preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 08, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

The New York Jets are one of five winless teams in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, there isn’t any good news coming any time soon. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed one of the team’s best players will be out for the next 3-4 weeks.

According to Rapoport, star safety Marcus Maye will miss about a month with an ankle injury. After trading away Jamal Adams, Maye immediately stepped in and played an integral role on the Jets defense.

Now it sounds like the leader on that Jets defense will be out for nearly a month. Of course, Jets fans were devastated by the latest injury news about the team.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

While losing Maye is a devastating blow for the Jets defense, the team did receive some positive news.

Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman were designated to return from Injured Reserve. They might not be ready to suit up this weekend, but could return to the lineup in the near future.

The Jets weren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in the first year under head coach Robert Saleh. However, the latest injuries will make it difficult for them to even win a game at this point.

Up next for the Jets is a home game against the Tennessee Titans.

