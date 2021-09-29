NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jets Injury News

The New York Jets are one of five winless teams in the NFL through the first three weeks of the season.

Unfortunately for Jets fans, there isn’t any good news coming any time soon. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL insider Ian Rapoport revealed one of the team’s best players will be out for the next 3-4 weeks.

According to Rapoport, star safety Marcus Maye will miss about a month with an ankle injury. After trading away Jamal Adams, Maye immediately stepped in and played an integral role on the Jets defense.

Now it sounds like the leader on that Jets defense will be out for nearly a month. Of course, Jets fans were devastated by the latest injury news about the team.

Here’s some of the reaction from around social media.

The hits keep coming https://t.co/nS1Bx50UIf — Scluse 🇬🇾 (@_KingDev_) September 29, 2021

I can't do this anymore. I just can't. https://t.co/CDz85D79QU — Josh Newman (@Joshua_Newman) September 29, 2021

While losing Maye is a devastating blow for the Jets defense, the team did receive some positive news.

Safeties Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman were designated to return from Injured Reserve. They might not be ready to suit up this weekend, but could return to the lineup in the near future.

The Jets weren’t expected to compete for a playoff spot in the first year under head coach Robert Saleh. However, the latest injuries will make it difficult for them to even win a game at this point.

Up next for the Jets is a home game against the Tennessee Titans.