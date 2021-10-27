NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Jets Quarterback News

During last weekend’s game against the New England Patriots, New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson wen down with an injury.

The No. 2 overall pick is expected to miss time with a PCL injury. As a result, the Jets will have a new starter under center against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.

Earlier this afternoon, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will get the start against Joe Burrow and company. It will be White’s first career NFL start.

Jets fans initially thought veteran quarterback Joe Flacco might get the start this weekend. However, he won’t join the team until Friday, though, so he won’t be on the field – at least not to start.

One Ravens fans wants to see Flacco get another chance.

Meanwhile, Bengals fans are feeling confident after the Mike White news.

“Like I said before, can’t sleep on this opponent no matter who is under center, but I really like our chances to get in and get out,” one fan said. “Just hope we can rest the starters for the majority of the 4th quarter. Game plan should be to run it up to do so. Who Dey.”

Like I said before, can’t sleep on this opponent no matter who is under center, but I really like our chances to get in and get out. Just hope we can rest the starters for the majority of the 4th quarter. Game plan should be to run it up to do so. Who Dey. https://t.co/9uAGIsvTyF — Nati Sports (@Nati_Sports) October 27, 2021

After taking over for Wilson last week, White completed 62.5-percent of his passes for 202 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions.

We’ll have to wait and see if a week of practice helps him perform better.