The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Robert Saleh News

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh at training camp in 2021.FLORHAM PARK, NEW JERSEY - JULY 30: head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets watches practice at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on July 30, 2021 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

The New York Jets received unfortunate news this Wednesday morning involving head coach Robert Saleh. Unfortunately, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Saleh tested positive after coming down with symptoms. Hopefully, he makes a speedy recovery.

With Saleh’s status for Week 16 in doubt, Jets fans are just about ready to turn the lights out on the 2021 season.

“Hope Saleh is okay health wise,” one Jets fan said. “In all honesty, it’s better to stay home, get rest, and flip on Kayvon Thibodeaux tape to get ready for April.”

“No,” another fan replied. “C’mon, man. Jets just can’t catch a single break.”

A third fan kept his reaction very simple, writing “End the season.”

In his first year with the Jets, Saleh has a 3-11 record. There have been some moments where the Jets look like a promising team, but they’ve also been on the wrong end of several blowouts.

If Saleh doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the Jets’ acting head coach.

The Jets should have an update on Saleh’s status later this week.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET.

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.