NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Robert Saleh News

The New York Jets received unfortunate news this Wednesday morning involving head coach Robert Saleh. Unfortunately, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, Saleh tested positive after coming down with symptoms. Hopefully, he makes a speedy recovery.

With Saleh’s status for Week 16 in doubt, Jets fans are just about ready to turn the lights out on the 2021 season.

“Hope Saleh is okay health wise,” one Jets fan said. “In all honesty, it’s better to stay home, get rest, and flip on Kayvon Thibodeaux tape to get ready for April.”

Hope Saleh is okay health wise🙏🏽

In all honesty, it’s better to stay home, get rest, and flip on Kayvon Thibodeaux tape to get ready for April. https://t.co/cI3r1G1rYo — Cali Jets (@CaliJets) December 22, 2021

“No,” another fan replied. “C’mon, man. Jets just can’t catch a single break.”

NOOOOOOOO!!!!!! COME ONNNNNN MAN!!!!!! #Jets just can’t catch a single break https://t.co/qFs2v6ZM4t — NewWorldSports (@NewWorldSports) December 22, 2021

A third fan kept his reaction very simple, writing “End the season.”

In his first year with the Jets, Saleh has a 3-11 record. There have been some moments where the Jets look like a promising team, but they’ve also been on the wrong end of several blowouts.

If Saleh doesn’t clear protocols in time for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars, tight ends coach Ron Middleton will serve as the Jets’ acting head coach.

The Jets should have an update on Saleh’s status later this week.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Jets game is at 1 p.m. ET.