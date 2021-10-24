The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Injury News

Zach Wilson warms up for the Jets.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Weeks of taking sacks and big hits at a staggering pace finally resulted in an injury to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets rookie suffered a knee injury against the New England Patriots today, and it was not pretty.

Early in the second quarter, after falling into a 17-0 hole, Wilson took hits to hit legs on a pair of plays. After narrowly avoiding disaster on the first one, the second one kept him on the ground.

Wilson was able to walk off on his own power, but was taken to the medical tent with a knee injury. He has since been ruled “questionable” to return as of the second quarter.

Just about everyone who saw the hit acknowledged that it didn’t look good. They also realize that Wilson’s absence for any length of time spells doom for the hapless Jets:

Fortunately, Zach Wilson going down didn’t kill the Jets offense entirely. Backup quarterback Mike White – making his NFL debut after several years in the league – scored a touchdown a few plays later.

But nobody believes that White can succeed where Zach Wilson failed. Certainly not against the Patriots, who have built a 24-7 lead as of writing.

The Jets have struggled to protect Wilson all season. He’s been sacked 19 times in his first six games and taken plenty more big hits.

An injury seemed inevitable.

We’re all hoping that it’s not serious.

