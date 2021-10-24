NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Injury News

Weeks of taking sacks and big hits at a staggering pace finally resulted in an injury to New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The Jets rookie suffered a knee injury against the New England Patriots today, and it was not pretty.

Early in the second quarter, after falling into a 17-0 hole, Wilson took hits to hit legs on a pair of plays. After narrowly avoiding disaster on the first one, the second one kept him on the ground.

Wilson was able to walk off on his own power, but was taken to the medical tent with a knee injury. He has since been ruled “questionable” to return as of the second quarter.

Just about everyone who saw the hit acknowledged that it didn’t look good. They also realize that Wilson’s absence for any length of time spells doom for the hapless Jets:

Zach Wilson is headed to the locker room with a questionable keen injury. If the Jets had any chance in this game. It’s gone. #NYJvsNE #insidethe5uk #NFL #podcast — Inside the 5 U.K (@insidethe5uk) October 24, 2021

Zach Wilson out with a knee injury pic.twitter.com/JC4Q0u74Lp — Troy Schultz (@durge2010) October 24, 2021

Here's the injury to Zach Wilson, doesn't look goodpic.twitter.com/c7q5AurFXw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 24, 2021

Really hope Zach Wilson is okay 🙏 Hate injuries, all my homies hate injuries. — 𝙍𝙞𝙡𝙚𝙮 ☘️ (@CelticsRiley) October 24, 2021

Fortunately, Zach Wilson going down didn’t kill the Jets offense entirely. Backup quarterback Mike White – making his NFL debut after several years in the league – scored a touchdown a few plays later.

As Zach Wilson heads to the locker room with a knee injury, backup Mike White gets the Jets on the board with his first career TD (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/gNY7ruVgnX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 24, 2021

But nobody believes that White can succeed where Zach Wilson failed. Certainly not against the Patriots, who have built a 24-7 lead as of writing.

The Jets have struggled to protect Wilson all season. He’s been sacked 19 times in his first six games and taken plenty more big hits.

An injury seemed inevitable.

We’re all hoping that it’s not serious.