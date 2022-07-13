NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson Offseason Workout News

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 21: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets throws a pass during warmups before a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 21, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

While most of the conversations being had this week about Jets quarterback Zach Wilson have to do about his life away from the gridiron, the latest update on his offseason preparation should please New York fans.

NFL insider Peter Schrager reported on Wednesday that he's "hearing great things" from attendees at the Jets offensive getaway in Idaho.

Elijah Moore, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios and CJ Uzomah were just some of the players who went on this retreat with Wilson.

Most people believe this getaway is a strong sign that Wilson has earned the locker room's respect in New York.

"In all seriousness on ZW, one of the dumbest narratives on him going into the draft was that he wouldn’t be liked in an NFL locker room because he was entitled because of his rich uncle? And clearly that couldn’t be further from the truth. Dude is a real leader," Matt Infield of Action News 5 said.

Of course, some jokes are being made at Wilson's expense.

As a rookie, Wilson had 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.

Wilson is clearly doing everything he can to take a sophomore leap this fall.