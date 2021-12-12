The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Sunday

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson managed to avoid throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints today. But his inability to lead the Jets to a touchdown doomed them in their 30-9 loss.

Wilson was a paltry 19 of 42 for 202 yards in the game. A lot of that yardage came in garbage time though as he was unable to get anything going in the first half.

In fairness, Wilson didn’t get much help from his receivers. His top two receivers and top two running backs were out, and their replacements committed around a dozen drops.

But Wilson is still the quarterback and he’s played like one of the worst in the league on a regular basis. He has more games with turnovers (seven) than he does touchdowns (three).

The end result is an NFL world that is increasingly frustrated by watching Wilson play. It’s downright painful for some of them:

Zach Wilson isn’t without his persistent defenders though. Most Jets fans are convinced that Wilson can turn it around if given more experience. Others, like Chad Johnson, believe he just needs more time:

Zach Wilson has been downright dreadful for most of the season, even when his players are healthy though. But so much is wrong with that team that it’s unfair to pin every loss on him.

That said, the Jets have completely built their team around Wilson in hopes of maximizing what he can do. Thus far, their plan has fallen on its face.

Wilson does not look like he has any business being on an NFL field right now. Sooner or later, he needs to make even average performances the norm rather than the aberration.

