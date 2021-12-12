NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson managed to avoid throwing an interception against the New Orleans Saints today. But his inability to lead the Jets to a touchdown doomed them in their 30-9 loss.

Wilson was a paltry 19 of 42 for 202 yards in the game. A lot of that yardage came in garbage time though as he was unable to get anything going in the first half.

In fairness, Wilson didn’t get much help from his receivers. His top two receivers and top two running backs were out, and their replacements committed around a dozen drops.

But Wilson is still the quarterback and he’s played like one of the worst in the league on a regular basis. He has more games with turnovers (seven) than he does touchdowns (three).

The end result is an NFL world that is increasingly frustrated by watching Wilson play. It’s downright painful for some of them:

I don’t recommend bouncing between the Zach Wilson Jets and Trevor Lawrence Jags games on television today. pic.twitter.com/CtHg3uUnjg — Andy Holloway (@andyholloway) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson is the second worst QB i have ever seen in my life behind Chris Simms. — Alejandro 🇨🇴 (@MiamiAlejandro) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson looking for North Alabama on the Jets schedule. pic.twitter.com/meoOt5FaN6 — Brendan Walsh 🌹 (@PBRendan) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson isn’t without his persistent defenders though. Most Jets fans are convinced that Wilson can turn it around if given more experience. Others, like Chad Johnson, believe he just needs more time:

Zach Wilson is fucking great, we must understand he’s a rookie & will be fine, he’s an immense talent & once things around him are all on one accord you’ll see them flourish as a unit. https://t.co/gwLX8NwXzJ — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 12, 2021

I genuinely like Saleh, JD, + Wilson. They deserve a fair chance to be judged on their own success/failures..but I cannot understand being a fan and actively preaching patience right now. It's been 10 fucking years and the same mistakes are rationalized. Zero accountability #Jets — Kevin Sirkin (@KS1988NYJ) December 12, 2021

Zach Wilson has been downright dreadful for most of the season, even when his players are healthy though. But so much is wrong with that team that it’s unfair to pin every loss on him.

That said, the Jets have completely built their team around Wilson in hopes of maximizing what he can do. Thus far, their plan has fallen on its face.

Wilson does not look like he has any business being on an NFL field right now. Sooner or later, he needs to make even average performances the norm rather than the aberration.