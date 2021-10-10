NFL World Reacts To Zach Wilson’s Performance Today

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has reverted to the same, turnover-prone form that got his team ran off the field through the first three weeks.

The Jets trailed the Atlanta Falcons 20-3 at the half due in no small part to Wilson’s complete inability to move the ball for the first three drives. He was 5 of 13 for 42 yards and threw an interception on the team’s third drive.

Most of those incompletions were the result of Wilson overthrowing, under-throwing or throwing balls behind his receivers. Granted, there were a couple of drops mixed in as well.

Wilson now has nine interceptions on the season and is on pace to throw 30 this season. And NFL fans aren’t letting him forget about it.

Zach Wilson seeing a wide open target on an easy, short throw pic.twitter.com/pQ3bnoK6QY — The Falcoholic (@TheFalcoholic) October 10, 2021

every Zach Wilson throw pic.twitter.com/kTGG0c4nzD — Tyler R. Tynes (@TylerRickyTynes) October 10, 2021

Zach wilson throwing a screen pass pic.twitter.com/u3cXUT8Spf — Matt (@JetsMaineMan) October 10, 2021

The Jets have not scored a single point in the first quarter this season either. They have just five first downs in five first quarters this season.

Zach Wilson is the prime culprit of this. The former No. 2 overall pick showed some flashes of being a really good quarterback in last week’s thrilling overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. He threw for just under 300 yards and two touchdowns to get his first NFL win.

But it’s clear that game was a mirage, and not a sign that Wilson has turned the corner yet.

Wilson has one half of football to prove his doubters wrong.

The game is being played on NBC and NFL Network.