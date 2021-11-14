NFL World Speculating About Jets Quarterback Future

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson will have to watch from the sidelines yet again as Mike White goes under center against the Buffalo Bills today. But amid some interesting reports and comments on how the team is handling it, the NFL world is speculating a lot.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday that White could get another start if he plays well against the Bills. It’s been believed that Wilson will get his job back the minute he’s fully recovered from his PCL injury.

Rapoport noted that the Jets believe Wilson is the future of their team. But the team also believes that they can ride with White if he continues to play well.

But the NFL world is a bit divided over what this means for Wilson’s long-term future. Some feel it’s an awful look for Wilson to potentially lose his job to a player in White who never played a down before a few weeks ago. Others think this is the ideal way to handle it: Letting Wilson watch and learn as White executes the offense properly:

If Zach Wilson is learning from Mike White, who has fewer NFL starts than Wilson, that’s not a positive sign for the future https://t.co/kSQDoDXXlB — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 14, 2021

Once again, ignore the people who try to make this be a bad thing ✌️ https://t.co/746Jl0bKQb — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) November 14, 2021

Always a good sign to put a 'but' after stating your 2nd overall draft pick QB is the future of your franchise. https://t.co/Okf6EuFJDA — Alex Barth (@RealAlexBarth) November 14, 2021

Ian gets it. Pretty simple to see also #Jets https://t.co/B47Oa2czEn — WillyC (@C1231Will) November 14, 2021

One way to look at it is that it's a good thing. Another way, is it's a disaster. The #Jets had White on their roster since 2019 and couldn't figure out he's a guy worth giving a shot to during those losing seasons to see what he's got? could've went elsewhere with the 2nd pick. https://t.co/Mi55P1wAgw — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2021

Zach Wilson has been having a terrible rookie season. Prior to injuring his PCL against the New England Patriots, he had 1,168 passing yards, four touchdowns and nine interceptions in six games.

Mike White looked serviceable in the second half after taking over for Wilson, then set the world on fire with his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals the following week. He became the first player to throw for over 400 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start – a comeback win over the Bengals. For his efforts, White earned just about every weekly accolade in the league.

White’s follow-up performance was cut short due to an injury against the Colts the following Thursday. But he threw a touchdown pass on his final throw before leaving the game.

If White balls out against the Bills and their No. 1 defense today, Wilson should have cause to be concerned for his long-term job security.