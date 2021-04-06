Report: 1 Other NFL Team Had Interest In Sam Darnold

On Monday, the Carolina Panthers acquired Sam Darnold from the New York Jets in exchange for three draft picks. It’s a move that’ll give the USC product a much-needed fresh start.

Darnold struggled mightily in his first three seasons with the Jets, but a lot of the blame was placed on his former coaches. Perhaps he can revitalize his career now that he’s going to be coached by Matt Rhule.

Carolina, meanwhile, clearly sees enough potential in Darnold to warrant trading future assets. Sure, they didn’t give up a first-round pick, but the Panthers did part with multiple picks from next year’s draft.

Though it was originally reported that Carolina was the only real suitor for Darnold, the latest report says otherwise.

According to Connor Hughes of The Athletic, the Denver Broncos were also in on Darnold. They don’t have much stability at quarterback, as Drew Lock is currently their top option on the depth chart.

The #Panthers weren’t the only team in on Sam Darnold. The #Broncos were too, per source. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 6, 2021

Hughes’ report makes a lot of sense when you think about what Carolina gave up for Darnold. Why would the front office send so many mid-round selections to New York if there was no other suitor?

Since entering the league in 2018, Darnold has completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

Next season could be Darnold’s final chance to prove that he can be a franchise quarterback.