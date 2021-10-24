The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Has Classy Message For Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 26: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets is chased out of the pocket against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on September 26, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

If New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson misses any time with the knee injury he suffered against the New England Patriots today, he’ll have Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon to blame. And Judon knows it.

Taking to Twitter after the game, Judon had a message for the injured Jets quarterback. He apologized for hurting him and pledged that he’ll be praying for him as he recovers.

“You hate to see injuries. Especially if you’re apart of them. I’ll be praying for you (Zach Wilson),” Judon wrote.

Judon’s message is getting a lot of praise from just about everyone – even Jets fans. His tweet has over 1,000 likes in mere minutes since he posted it, and the comments are pretty wholesome too:

“Well that’s super classy,” one Patriots fan replied.

“Class move,” a Jets fan wrote.

“My respect for the patriots (way up),” another Jets fan wrote.

“massive respect, take back what i said about you earlier,” wrote another.

Zach Wilson suffered his knee injury in the second quarter of today’s game. The early diagnosis is a PCL injury, which could sideline him for several weeks at least.

The Patriots went on to win the game in a massive blowout, winning 54-13. But for Matthew Judon, the win probably doesn’t feel as complete knowing that he may have hurt another player in the process.

Hopefully Wilson makes a full recovery.

