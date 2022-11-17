Patriots Star Reveals His Prediction For Zach Wilson

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 12: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images) Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Last time the Jets and Patriots met, Zach Wilson threw three interceptions. It was a rough day for the former No. 2 overall pick.

Since the Jets and Patriots will meet again this Sunday, many fans are wondering if Wilson will have another brutal performance.

Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones made it clear on Wednesday that he doesn't expect Wilson to throw three interceptions again.

“I don’t think he’s gonna do that again,” Jones said, via NESN. “I think, you look at the Buffalo game, they kind of found a recipe of how they want to play, and it’s completely opposite of how they played in our game. So, definitely expecting him to come out and be a different player."

Wilson has struggled when it comes to figuring out Bill Belichick's defense. Last year, he had four interceptions against the Patriots.

The Jets will need Wilson to take care of the football in order to win this weekend.

So far this season, the Jets are 4-0 when Wilson doesn't throw an interception.