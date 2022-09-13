Peyton Manning Trolls The Jets: NFL World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 20: Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning watches action prior to a game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 20, 2016 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The very first Manningcast of the 2022 season started off with a bang, as Peyton and Eli called an interesting matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks.

During the first quarter of action, Peyton threw some shade at the New York Jets' strategy against the Baltimore Ravens in their season opener.

"The Jets threw it 59 times and that worked out well for them yesterday," Manning said. "They looked good."

Manning continued: "You can't throw it 59 times in the opener, you can't do it. Guaranteed you're not going to win"

Joe Flacco completed 37-of-59 pass attempts for 307 yards, one touchdown and an interception. The Jets ran the ball just 17 times.

Fans of the Manningcast appreciated Peyton's honest during the broadcast.

Jets fans don't find this video very funny. Perhaps they lost their sense of humor in the season opener.

The Jets will be back in action on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Hopefully, the Jets have a much more balanced approach on offense in Week 2.