Photo: Jets Fan Going Viral Sums Up The State Of The Team

Every Sunday is a sad one for the New York Jets. The team is about to fall to 0-6 on the season with today’s loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Since the Falcons and Giants both won today, the Jets are now the only winless team in the league. The good news is that leaves them in the early driver’s seat for Trevor Lawrence.

The bad news is, well, it’s going to be a very ugly ride to secure the No. 1 pick. The Jets haven’t even been competitive this year, and this week is no different.

During the game, the CBS cameras panned to a New York fan at Hard Rock Stadium. His appearance basically says all that needs to be said.

The 2020 Jets pic.twitter.com/1vvzs5WQ5C — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 18, 2020

Hey, at least this dude is being responsible and wearing a mask, though we’re not sure why he would even bother risking getting COVID-19 to see the Jets play in person in 2020.

Currently, the Jets trail 24-0 early in the fourth quarter. Right now, they look like they’re well on their way to their fifth double-digit loss in six games.

It’s definitely not easy being green in New York right now.