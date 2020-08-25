Photo Of Jets Rookie Mekhi Becton, WR Jamison Crowder Is Going Viral

Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets made a big – literally – investment in their offensive line with the hopes of protecting quarterback Sam Darnold.

New York selected former Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton with the No. 11 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Becton was easily one of the biggest players in the draft.

Standing at 6-foot-7, 370 pounds, the former Cardinal is now one of the largest players in the NFL. Over the past few weeks, he’s used that imposing frame to impress his teammates and coaches.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Jets published a photo of Becton standing with one of his teammates. The No. 11 overall pick dwarfed wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

Check it out.

Don't talk to me or my son ever again. pic.twitter.com/uM0D1sY7jJ — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 25, 2020

Crowder is listed at 5-foot-9, so Becton stands nearly a foot taller than his teammate. However, the photo makes it look like Becton is a giant while standing next to the veteran wide receiver.

The Jets are hoping Becton can help protect former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold. Through the first few years of his career, Darnold has been under duress an uncomfortable amount of time.

After missing several weeks with mono, New York finished the season with a 6-2 record in its last eight games. With Becton along the offensive line, Darnold will have to worry a little less about the pass rush.

Until they step on the field, we’ll enjoy viral photos like this one.