Photo Of The ‘Fire Adam Gase’ Protest Is Extremely Depressing

New York Jets fans may be united on social media over wanting Adam Gase fired, but not enough to actively protest it.

Earlier today, a group of Jets fans pledged to go to One Jets Drive in Florham Park to protest Gase’s poor performance as head coach and owner Christopher Johnson’s mismanagement. But it turns out it was all talk.

Photos from One Jets Drive show just two people wearing Jets jerseys standing around outside the facility. No doubt security made it clear that they couldn’t bring the protest anywhere near the team’s offices. They were standing several hundred yards away from the facilities.

But from what NorthJersey.com writer Andy Vasquez reported, what actually went down was pretty pathetic. Apparently, one other person in a Jets jersey parked nearby, but decided to leave after seeing the extent of the “protest.”

“From what I can tell, this is the extent of the “Fire Adam Gase” protest outside of the Jets facility,” Vasquez wrote. “It was supposed to start at 1 pm. It’s 1:21. I did see another guy in a Jets jersey parked in a nearby car. But he drove away.”

From what I can tell, this is the extent of the “Fire Adam Gase” protest outside of the Jets facility. It was supposed to start at 1 pm. It’s 1:21. I did see another guy in a Jets jersey parked in a nearby car. But he drove away. pic.twitter.com/aA5EdiOcHN — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 24, 2020

Adam Gase has the support of owner Christopher Johnson. And this small protest could end up showing Johnson that there isn’t as much opposition to Gase as we’re meant to believe.

But make no mistake about it: Jets fans do not like Adam Gase. They didn’t like him when he was hired, nor when they started 1-7 last year, and certainly not after their 0-2 start.

If there’s any solace these Jets fan find in their attempt at an Adam Gase protest, it’s that fans will protest with their TV ratings and wallets. That may be the only thing that gets them their wish.