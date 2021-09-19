Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Jets Quarterback Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson and the New York Jets will look to secure their first win of the 2021 NFL regular season on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets will be facing the New England Patriots, who also start a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. Both teams lost their season openers, with the Jets falling to the Panthers and the Patriots falling to the Dolphins.

This will be the home opener for the Jets.

Wilson’s girlfriend, Abbey Gile, could be in attendance.

The couple has reportedly been dating since they were teenagers. Page Six had more on the relationship:

Gile, who hails from Utah, has been linked to Wilson since they were teens. In August 2017, she posted a photo of the athlete, who played for Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. “#1 on the field AND #1 in my heart,” Gile wrote at the time. A student at Utah Valley University in Orem, Gile is an accomplished dancer, with her troupe winning first place in a February 2019 contest.

Wilson has shared some adorable photos of himself and his girlfriend on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl. I can’t explain how much you mean to me. Through all the ups and downs, you’ve always been my side. Thank you for spoiling me! I love you to the moon and back!” he wrote earlier this year.

The Jets and the Patriots are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on CBS.