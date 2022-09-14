Photos: Meet Rumored Girlfriend Of Jets Star Zach Wilson

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Zach Wilson isn't ready to return to the New York Jets' starting lineup just yet. However, it does seem like he's ready to start dating again.

Jets fans quickly noticed that Wilson's friend, Nicolette Dellanno, posted a photo of them hugging on Instagram.

Of course, Dellanno's post could mean nothing. NFL fans aren't buying that theory though.

Several Jets fans commented on Dellanno's post. They want to know how the second-year quarterback's knee is feeling.

Wilson attended a Yankees game in June with Dellanno. That led to a ton of speculation about their relationship status.

Again, Wilson has not yet confirmed that he's dating Dellanno.

At this point, Jets fans are fully convinced that Dellanno and Wilson are a couple.

Wilson, 23, returned to practice on Wednesday. That's a great sign that he's recovering well from a torn meniscus.

Despite Wilson's return to practice, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has already named Joe Flacco the team's starter for Week 2.

The Jets have already said that Wilson won't return until Week 4 at the earliest. That timeline could change though.

Until Wilson makes his 2022 season debut, Jets fans will probably ask Dellanno about the former No. 2 pick's health.