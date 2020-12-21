President Trump’s Old Tweet About The Jets Is Going Viral

In the wake of the New York Jets’ surprising (unfortunate?) win on Sunday, an old tweet from President Donald Trump is going viral.

Yesterday brought the scenario that Jets fans have been dreading for some time. The team won its first game of the year–and lost control of the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Both New York and the Jacksonville Jaguars are 1-13, and unless the Jags drop another game, the Jets have no chance of regaining the top spot in the draft order. As a result, the dream of landing Trevor Lawrence is on life support.

Which brings us to President Trump. Nearly six years ago to the day, he tweeted about the Jets pulling out a meaningless 16-11 win over the Tennessee Titans to move to 3-11 on the season.

“The Jets should have let them score to get the number one draft pick, who will be really good,” Trump wrote at the time. “It will just never change for them!”

The Jets should have let them score to get the number one draft pick, who will be really good. It will just never change for them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2014

The Jets wound up with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and they chose USC defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The No. 1 pick went to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who chose Florida State quarterback Jameis Winston over Oregon’s Marcus Mariota.

Now, the good news for Jets fans is that Winston did not live up to Trump’s prediction of the eventual top pick being very good. The same thing could happen to Lawrence this year.

However, it should be noted that the Clemson star is a much more highly-regarded prospect now than Winston or Mariota were six years ago.