QB Joe Flacco Announces Update On His Status For NFL Season

Joe Flacco is nearing the end of his playing days, but still he’s looking to make one last push at earning a starting gig. He’ll have to remain patient, though, as he continues to rehab from a recently repaired neck.

Flacco’s played has drastically declined since his time with the Ravens. The 35-year-old spent last season with the Denver Broncos. But his injury and Drew Lock’s emergence sort of kicked Flacco out the door. Now, the veteran signal-caller is heading to the East Coast.

Flacco inked a one-year deal with the New York Jets this offseason. The contract is worth $1.5 million – a decent price for an experienced quarterback. For now, he enters the 2020 season as the presumed backup. And it’ll likely stay that way for the entirety of the year.

The former Ravens and Broncos quarterback won’t be able to suit up for the Jets for a while, though. Flacco confirmed on Tuesday evening that he won’t be ready by the Jets’ season-opener against the Bills. It’s still unclear when he’ll be able to return to live-contact football.

“I can’t speak to exactly when I’m going to be ready, but it will not be day one,” Flacco said on SiriusXM NFL radio, via ESPN. “Obviously, we’ll get with the doctors and I have another checkup come August, so we’ll see where that goes.”

Flacco won’t be ready for Week 1, but the Jets expect to have him at full health for the majority of the season.

The veteran signal-caller will be a valuable backup behind youngster Sam Darnold.

That experience should benefit Darnold and the Jets this upcoming season.