Quinnen Williams Has Honest Reaction To Being Named In Trade Rumors

It’s widely believed that if the New York Jets were to try and acquire an all-world quarterback like Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson, they’d need to trade second-year nose tackle Quinnen Williams to get him.

But after enjoying a relatively good second year in the league, Williams hopes he doesn’t have to go. Speaking to Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio today, Williams said he’d be “disappointed” if he was traded to Houston. Williams said he wants to play for the Jets for the rest of his career.

“I’d be disappointed,” Williams said. “I really want to be a Jet for life. I like New York, and I want to play in New York.”

Williams acknowledged that the situation may be out of his control. But he said he’s determined to work hard for newly-hired head coach Robert Saleh to prove that he belongs.

“I just handle what I can handle, just control what I can control,” Williams said. “Just go out and work hard as I can for any team that I’m on. Hopefully it’s the Jets so I can play with Coach Saleh, but any team I’m on, I just work my hardest so that when that comes around I can be the best player I can be.”

Williams was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft but struggled to make an impact as a rookie. But he started to really show off his potential in 2020 despite the team’s 2-14 record.

In 13 games, Williams recorded 55 tackles, 7.0 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 14 QB hits. Not bad for a nose tackle.

The Jets have a lot of problems right now, but Quinnen Williams isn’t one of them.

If the Jets end up moving him to get Deshaun Watson, a lot of fans may feel they gave up too much.