Jets Reportedly Get Tough Quinnen Williams Injury News

Injuries have been an issue for New York Jets’ defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. His 2020 season, an impressive breakout campaign for the former Alabama superstar, was cut short when he was placed on injured reserve with a neck injury.

That doesn’t take much away from what Williams accomplished this year, even as the Jets struggled mightily. In 13 games, he racked up 55 tackles, seven sacks, broke up three passes, and forced a pair of fumbles.

The bad news coming out of Jets camp today: he has had another setback. Williams has reportedly broken a small bone in his foot which will keep him out for at least two months, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That will cost him OTAs and minicamp.

The good news is that based on the timing, he should be ready for training camp, and this will hopefully not linger into the regular season. The Jets are hoping to hit the ground running this year, with Zach Wilson, last week’s No. 2 overall pick, likely under center, and new head coach Robert Saleh patrolling the sidelines.

Quinnen Williams has played in 26 games for the Jets over his first two NFL seasons. After an incredible final year at Alabama, he was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Last season, he played 587 snaps for the team, accounting for 52-percent of the plays that the Jets defense was on the field. That was a tick up from the 46-percent mark in 2019.

Saleh and his defensive staff have to hope that injuries aren’t a persistent issue for Williams, who looks on the verge of making a real star turn for the Jets.

