Jets HC Robert Saleh Has Optimistic Take On Quinnen Williams Injury

New York Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has the makings of a star up front for the team, if he can stay on the field. He had a setback in recent weeks.

In 13 games last year, Williams put up 55 tackles, seven sacks, and forced two fumbles. He added three pass deflections. The Alabama product was one of the bright spots for the struggling Jets in 2020, but ended the year on the injured reserve with a neck issue.

During a workout, Williams fractured a small bone in his foot, on which he had successful surgery this week. The injury is expected to cost him around two months, which means he’ll likely miss OTAs and minicamp. The team is optimistic that he’ll return in time for training camp though, which is good news.

First-year Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems pretty optimistic about the situation. He says that he remains on track to return for training camp, and that the foot injury was probably inevitable. The Jets are happy that it is being dealt with in May, rather than sometime this fall.

Saleh said that the Williams foot injury was “something was eventually going to happen.” Team was relieved it happened now because it means he’ll fine for season. #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) May 7, 2021

Quinnen Williams was the team’s No. 3 pick in 2019, and has mostly lived up to that billing. He’s played in 13 games each year for the Jets.

Last year, he played 587 snaps, 52-percent of the defensive snaps for the New York Jets defense. That was an uptick from 46-percent during his rookie season.

The Jets hope to see him expand his role even further this season, and for him to truly emerge as a top flight defensive tackle in 2021.

