Another Team Is Reportedly Interested In Jamal Adams Trade

For the past few months, All-Pro safety Jamal Adams has been linked to several trade rumors. It’s unclear at this time if the New York Jets will actually move on from him. That being said, it’s very evident that teams are interested in acquiring the LSU product.

Adams has been arguably the best player on the Jets for the last two seasons. There are two more years left on his rookie deal, but the perennial Pro Bowler wants a lucrative extension this offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys have been mentioned as a potential trade partner with the Jets. Everyone knows that Jerry Jones loves acquiring big names, and the team actually needs to improve its secondary.

However, the Cowboys aren’t the only team that’s reportedly interested in the All-Pro safety. Jets reporter Gary Myers told RJ Ochoa on ESPN San Antonio that another team to look out for are the Baltimore Ravens.

"The other team I heard pretty strong today was the Ravens."@GaryMyersNY told us on @ESPN_SA that Baltimore has also been in discussion for Jamal Adams. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) May 22, 2020

Baltimore already has one of the best defenses in the league, but adding Adams to the starting unit wouldn’t hurt one bit. The Ravens currently have an elite safety in Earl Thomas on their roster.

A potential duo of Adams and Thomas would be similar to what Seattle had years ago in its secondary with Kam Chancellor and Thomas.

Michael Irvin reported on Friday that New York is seeking a first and third-round pick in return for Adams. That’s fair compensation considering Jacksonville shipped out Jalen Ramsey to Los Angeles for a pair of first-round selections.

The landscape of the AFC could change if the Ravens acquire Adams this offseason.