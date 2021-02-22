Report: Here’s The Jets’ Plan With Quarterback Sam Darnold

When the Jets hired new head coach Robert Saleh earlier this year, one question was on everyone’s mind: what’s his plan with Sam Darnold?

New York will select second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. With a pick that high, some speculate the Jets will select a top-tier quarterback prospect. Or, they could go in a different direction and draft an offensive lineman or receiver to help Darnold.

Before the Jets make any concrete decisions, though, the organization would like to continue scouting 2021 quarterback prospects. Once the evaluation is complete, Saleh and the Jets will make a decision on Darnold, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

New York clearly wants to ensure it makes the correct quarterback decision, as it should.

The #Jets are planning to complete their evaluations of the top QBs in the NFL Draft before making any decisions on Sam Darnold, sources say. That includes Pro Days and interviews. While they’ve received real interest in Darnold, they want to get the full QB picture first. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2021

Sam Darnold has all the makings of becoming a franchise quarterback, but his injury history and turnover-prone play are major obstacles.

It’s difficult to evaluate the former USC star based on what he’s done with the Jets. New York hasn’t exactly surrounded him with a contending roster.

Despite a poor surrounding cast, Darnold’s thrown for 8,097 yards and 45 touchdowns during his three years with the Jets. He’s also thrown 39 picks during that same time, though, which is obviously an issue.

If the Jets find a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft they like better than Darnold, they’ll clearly move in that direction. But if Darnold’s their best bet, selecting a top-tier offensive lineman or receiver is their best option.