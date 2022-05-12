Report: Jets' 1 Primetime Game Has Been Revealed

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 31: Shaq Lawson #50 of the New York Jets celebrates after making an interception during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on October 31, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The entire 2022 NFL schedule will be unveiled tonight, but the New York Jets' lone primetime offering has reportedly leaked.

According to Brian Costello of the New York Post, the Jets will host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football in their only primetime appearance.

The date for the contest will be December 22.

The NFL's reluctance to put the Jets in primetime on more occasions in 2022 assuredly stems from the team's recent struggles. Gang Green has not had a winning season since 2015, hasn't made the playoffs since 2010 and has posted double-digit losses in five of the last six years.

However, there are legitimate reasons for optimism surrounding the Jets heading into this season. The team cleaned up--on paper at least--during the recent NFL Draft, and general manager Joe Douglas has exponentially increased the overall talent level of the roster over the last two years.

If second-year quarterback Zach Wilson can take a leap, it would not be outrageous to see New York double its four-win total from 2021.