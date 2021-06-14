Report: Jets Want 1 Veteran To Take Significant Pay Cut

As the New York Jets continue what is likely to be a very long rebuilding process, they’re trying to pinch every penny they can to optimize their roster. To that end, they’re reportedly asking one of their few stars to take a pay cut.

According to ESPN Jets reporter Rich Cimini, the Jets have been asking wide receiver Jamison Crowder to a pay cut of over 50-percent. Crowder skipped voluntary OTAs, but his presence at this week’s mandatory minicamps remains a mystery.

“Crowder’s future is uncertain,” Cimini wrote. “The Jets want him back, according to coach Robert Saleh, but they’re trying to get him to take at least a 50% pay cut on his $10 million salary (non-guaranteed). He skipped the voluntary OTAs because of the contract squabble. This week’s minicamp is mandatory. Saleh said he expects Crowder to attend, but he didn’t sound certain.”

Crowder was the Jets’ leading receiver during their miserable 2-14 campaign last year. His 59 receptions for 699 yards and six touchdowns led the team in all categories. He was their leading receiver in all three categories in 2019 too.

#Jets insider: Crowder’s situation + Elijah Moore’s emergence … Morgan Moses … Lawson wants to be “otherworldly” … Not as noisy as last season on the practice field. Here’s why … Saleh wants to see how Wilson handles “adversity + conflict.” https://t.co/gAkGJ5TYgk — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) June 13, 2021

But it has been rumored for months that the Jets might part ways with Crowder. The fact that they’ve acquired several new receivers this offseason – who are all expected to have sizeable roles – won’t help his case.

Corey Davis is expected to be their No. 1 receiver. Denzel Mims will likely be their No. 2 (if he can stay healthy). Some combination of rookie Elijah Moore, veteran Keelan Cole and Crowder should be No. 3.

With Crowder expected to be their No. 3 or even No. 4 receiver this year, his options may be limited to take a paycut or take a roster cut.

Will Jamison Crowder play for the Jets in 2021?

Update: The Jets and Crowder have reportedly come to an agreement.

The #Jets and WR Jamison Crowder have finalized a renegotiated contract with plans to keep him on the team for the 2021 season, source said. Crowder will be a free agent next offseason at age 28 to get another payday before age 30. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 14, 2021