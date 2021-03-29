Report: Surprising Sam Darnold Scenario Is Not Off The Table

As the likelihood that BYU QB Zach Wilson gets drafted by the New York Jets increases, the odds that incumbent QB Sam Darnold gets traded does too. But one surprise scenario involving Darnold is reportedly still on the table.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Jets’ option to keep Darnold on the team and draft Wilson is “not totally off the table.” Per the report, the Jets are keeping every option available and there are some people in the front office who still believe in the former No. 3 overall pick.

“One thing that’s gone underplayed with Sam Darnold: I’m told keeping Darnold AND drafting a QB at 2 is not totally off the table,” Fowler wrote. “Jets have truly gone into this offseason with every option in consideration, and there’s still legit sentiment for Darnold’s skill set in the building.”

Sam Darnold is 13-25 as a three-year starter and led one of the worst seasons in Jets franchise history in 2020 (and that’s saying a lot). The team is no longer led by any of the people who drafted him third overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

While the idea that the Jets may try to have their cake and eat it too with Sam Darnold and Zach Wilson, practically speaking it’s very unlikely.

For starters, Darnold and his camp would probably be furious that the Jets are giving him competition for his job instead of the added support – such as a star wide receiver or another top offensive lineman – that Jets GM Joe Douglas planned to give him just last year.

Throw in the fact that the Jets will have to pick up Darnold’s very expensive fifth-year option within a few months, and that idea become all the more silly.

There’s only room on the Jets roster for one young quarterback. And that’ll either be Sam Darnold or Zach Wilson (or maybe someone else if they surprise us). But it can’t be both.