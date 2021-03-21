Report: 1 Team Might Be In Prime Position For Russell Wilson

As of this weekend, Russell Wilson remains the quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks. However, it’s been quite the offseason for the 32-year-old as he’s been one of the most intriguing names in trade talks this spring.

After Wilson publicly expressed his displeasure with the organization that drafted him, other NFL franchises began to line-up to inquire about the quarterback’s availability. Among the interested parties were the Chicago Bears, who offered the Seahawks a hefty package of three first-round picks, a third-rounder, Kyle Fuller and Akiem Hicks.

But, Chicago couldn’t offer Seattle the one thing that they reportedly wanted in return: a quarterback capable of taking over the starting job. If that’s an important stipulation for the Seahawks, it’s possible that another organization could be better suited to make a play for Wilson.

The New York Jets find themselves in desperate need of a path forwards and landing an eight-time Pro Bowler would be a place to start. The franchise is also one of the few that could piece together a trade package worth Seattle’s time.

The Jets would need to start with 23-year-old Sam Darnold, who’s showed flashes of brilliance under center in his first two seasons in the league. A change of scenery might suit him well and Pete Carroll should be able to set him up nicely in Seattle.

Of course, New York could also offer the Seahawks the No. 2 overall pick. Carroll could then flip that into a rookie quarterback, likely Zach Wilson or Justin Fields, and begin to build around them, rather than try to patch things up with Russell Wilson.

.@AdamSchefter when asked if we should stop paying attention to a potential Russell Wilson trade: "No … I'm told that the Bears still are paying attention to Russell Wilson and have not abandoned hopes." pic.twitter.com/YpEcQr6C0M — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 19, 2021

However, Adam Schefter warned fans not to entirely rule out the Bears just yet. The ESPN insider thinks that the situation isn’t fully resolved, by any means, and won’t be until the NFL Draft in April.

“This is a situation that bears watching right as we get close to the draft,” Schefter said last week. “(It’ll be) when Seahawks general manager John Schneider has done the necessary due-diligence on all of the top quarterback prospects and he knows that any package he gets either contains a quarterback he wants or the ability to go draft a quarterback that he wants.”

For the next month or so, all eyes will be on the Seahawks and Russell Wilson to see what becomes of the eight-time Pro Bowler.