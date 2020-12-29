Report: The Jets Have Made A Decision On Adam Gase

The Adam Gase Era is reportedly over in New York. A new report indicates the Jets have notified their head coach of his imminent dismissal.

WFAN’s Craig Carton reported live on the air this afternoon that Jets owner Christopher Johnson has informed Gase he will be fired after Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. Gase was hired by the organization in 2019 after being let go by the Miami Dolphins.

Overall, this isn’t much of a surprise, as it was expected Gase’s time with Gang Green was over. His team is 2-13 on the season, though they have won two in a row, and the Jets are 9-22 overall under Gase.

Still, assuming this report is accurate, it should allow Jets fans who were worried that the team’s recent win streak could save Gase to breathe a sigh of relief.

New York is locked into the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, that’s one spot too late to be able to draft Trevor Lawrence, but it does leave them with a number of interesting options.

The Jets could take another quarterback (Justin Fields or Zach Wilson), take Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or trade the pick and load up on assets.

Whatever the team opts to do, it looks like a new head coach will be part of the decision-making process.