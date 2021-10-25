Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Message For Jets Coaches

It’s been 11 years since the New York Jets made the playoffs under then head coach Rex Ryan. And if they keep playing the way they played against the New England Patriots yesterday, it’s going to be a lot more years before they return.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, Ryan – now an NFL analyst – ripped the Jets coaches for the job they’re doing. He called it the “worst coaching performance” he’s seen by anyone in years.

Ryan admonished the Jets for letting Patriots rookie Mac Jones torch them in their 54-13 loss to New England. He also criticized the Jets for failing to defend a single screen pass all game.

“Worst coaching performance I’ve seen in years,” Ryan said.” “I mean, how in the hell can you be coming off a bye and give up 54 points to the Patriots? We always laugh about how I gave up all the — no. I would have had to play them twice, with Tom Brady on the other sideline. So, to me, this was a joke. You had a rookie quarterback on the other sideline, torched you. By the way, do you understand what a screen pass is? I don’t know if you do, New York Jets, because you certainly couldn’t defend them. It makes the quarterback look like, ‘Hey, what a wasted pick he is.’ Give me a break. Give me a break. He’s got no chance right there.”

There’s no denying that it’s been a brutal start to the tenure of New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh. They’re 1-5 with the worst offense in the league – by a wide margin – thanks in part to an offense that hasn’t scored a single point in the first quarter through six games.

All of the energy and culture change that Saleh promised when he was hired is non-existent. His “All Gas No Brake” mantra has become a joke among Jets fans.

Since firing Rex Ryan in 2014, the Jets have gone through several head coaches and starting quarterbacks. None of them have worked out and each one has seemingly been worse than the last.

Saleh needs to show some tangible progress over the next 11 weeks, or his tenure in New York is going to be very short.