Rex Ryan’s Reaction To The Jets’ Loss Is Going Viral

Rex Ryan had a brutally honest reaction to the New York Jets’ devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday afternoon.

The Jets appeared to be on the verge of their first win of the season on Sunday afternoon, but Gregg Williams’ defense blew the game.

New York allowed an easy over-the-top bomb from Derek Carr to Henry Ruggs III thanks to an all-out blitz from Williams’ defense. The Jets, who led with seconds remaining, fell to the Raiders, 31-28.

Here’s the final play:

Ryan, who coached the Jets from 2009-14, did not hold back when discussing the loss on ESPN’s Get Up! on Monday morning.

“Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid,” the former New York Jets head coach said.

Rex Ryan on the Gregg Williams call (via @GetUpESPN): “Dumbest call I’ve ever seen. Been around the thing for 58 years, 30 years as a coach. That’s the dumbest call ever. There’s a time and place for Cover-0. That sure ain’t it. It’s just stupid.” #Jets pic.twitter.com/pvFtL1XgBh — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 7, 2020

There aren’t many – if any – fans who will disagree with that assessment.

Still, Sunday’s loss isn’t the worst thing in the world for the Jets. New York keeps its standing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, when they should select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

That’s a pretty good prize for a disastrous season.