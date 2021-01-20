Deshaun Watson will be the topic of many conversations this NFL offseason due to his rift with the Houston Texans’ front office. While it’s unknown at this time if he’ll actually be shipped out in the coming months, All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman has a suggestion for Watson.

Sherman believes Watson should demand a trade to the New York Jets. That’s right, Sherman wants to see the Pro Bowl quarterback join forces with Robert Saleh, his former defensive coordinator from the San Francisco 49ers.

“If I was Deshaun, I’d get out of there as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York,” Sherman said on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.’

The Jets have been dysfunctional for the last several years, but Sherman envisions better days ahead for the franchise.

“It would be the most beautiful. Decent offensive line, they’d have to find threats, they’d have to find some offensive weapons, but I think there would be a lot more people excited to be there. I think the free-agency market this year is going to be oversaturated because of the salary cap. But that’s what I would do. I would be out of there on the first thing smoking.”

Richard Sherman, who played for Robert Saleh, on Deshaun Watson: “If I was Deshaun, I’d get out of there as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York.” https://t.co/YvL6kjYxjE — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) January 20, 2021

New York does have the necessary assets in place to land Watson in a trade. General manager Joe Douglas could offer his two first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft, some picks from next year’s draft, and Sam Darnold.

Watson does have a no-trade clause in his contract with the Texans, which could complicate matters if he doesn’t want to get dealt to the Jets.

It’s way too early to tell what will happen with Watson, but it would be interesting to see how he’d handle the bright lights in New York.