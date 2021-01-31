Richard Sherman Weighs In On Deshaun Watson, Jets Trade Rumors

For better or for worse, Richard Sherman has become invested in the future of Deshaun Watson.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers cornerback encouraged the Houston Texans quarterback to find a way out of his current situation. He even suggested that Watson make the move to the New York Jets, at least for a change of scenery.

“Get out of [Houston] as quickly as possible. I’d head to New York,” Sherman said on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast’.

Interestingly enough, the advice didn’t stop there. Instead of talking to Watson in his second appearance of the week of Collinsworth’s podcast, Sherman decided to speak to the Jets. He recommended that the organization not overpay for the 25-year-old, despite his transcendent talent.

“If I am the Jets, I am not offering multiple first-round picks,” Sherman said. “It would be idiotic of [the Texans] to pass on the No. 2 pick because of what the quarterback means.”

Instead, the 49ers cornerback suggested that New York offer a package of this year’s No. 2 overall pick, a 2021 second-rounder and potentially another second-round pick in 2022.

Sherman seemed to imply that the No. 2 overall pick, no matter where it resides, will be used on a quarterback later this April. The veteran defensive back recognizes the importance of the position, but doesn’t think that the Jets shouldn’t be forced to give up a young QB prospect as well as a future first rounder. An organization like New York needs to address multiple positions in the immediate future, so the deal could be a major setback.

However, the situation in Houston grows more tense every day. Deshaun Watson has doubled down on his request for a trade, while the Texans maintain that the 25-year-old will return as the team’s quarterback next year. Both sides are entrenched in their positions, which means breaking the stalemate will be difficult.

One of the best ways to get the Houston Texans to budge will be to make an irresistible offer, which many believe will contain at least two first-round picks. Although Sherman might have the best interest of the Jets, and of Watson, in mind, the asking price could steamroll out of control.

Time will tell if the Texans accept an offer for their franchise quarterback or try their best to appease him in 2021.