Robert Saleh Says 1 Thing Stands Out With Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson is one of the many quarterbacks going through his first NFL offseason this summer after being taken second overall in this April’s draft. High expectations have been placed on the New York Jets rookie, but early indications have signaled that he’s ready for the challenge.

Already, Wilson has endeared himself to his new head coach.

Robert Saleh lauded the rookie’s work ethic during the Jets offseason program this far. The first year head coach shared that Wilson displays all of the traits that he wants in his highly dedicated players and most importantly has shown that he loves to play football.

“Zach loves ball, that’s one thing I’ve learned,” Saleh said, via ESPN. “He’s unflappable in the sense that he doesn’t care whether [it] went good or bad. He wants to know why it went good or bad. He wants to learn from it. He’s wired exactly the way you want all players to be wired. Now it’s a matter of getting as many reps as possible [in training camp].”

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson is wired the way you want all players to be wired. https://t.co/sc1cRIoEXz — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 19, 2021

Saleh’s answer may not be the most descriptive or revealing, but clearly the Jets head coach has gotten along with the team’s rookie quarterback. After years of turmoil and turnover in New York, the budding relationship between the two will certainly give hope to the team’s disgruntled fanbase.

Wilson comes to the Jets after exploding onto the college scene in 2020 with the BYU Cougars. He led the independent program to an 11-1 record while completing over 73 percent of his passes for 3,692 yards, 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

Wilson’s natural ability and arm strength impressed NFL teams prior to the draft leading the Jets to take a chance on him at No. 2. He’ll now do his best to bring the struggling franchise back into contention as soon as possible.

[Pro Football Talk]