Robert Saleh Addresses Quinnen Williams Controversy

MIAMI, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Quinnen Williams #95 of the New York Jets warms up prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich received a lot of backlash this week for his comments on defensive lineman Quinnen Williams.

When asked about the Jets' defensive line rotation, Ulbrich said, "There are these critical moments in games and why’s Quinnen not out there? And, you know, you look to the side and he’s gasping for air."

On Friday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about Williams' conditioning.

Saleh tried his best to pour cold water on this situation, telling reporters, "Quinnen is in the best shape of his life."

Additionally, Saleh said that he won't get into Ulbrich's comment. He believes it's "bush league" that one comment took on a life of its own.

Williams, 24, played a huge role on defense for the Jets in 2021. He finished that season with 53 tackles, 12 quarterback hits, six sacks and three pass breakups.

The Jets would probably love similar production from Williams moving forward. He has 1.5 sacks through three games this season.