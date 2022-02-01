Robert Saleh Announces Significant Position Competition

The New York Jets will have at least one major position battle in the offseason. On Tuesday, head coach Robert Saleh revealed that Mekhi Becton isn’t a lock to start at left tackle.

Speaking to reporters this afternoon, Saleh said Becton will compete for the job with George Fant.

Fant started in 15 games for the Jets this past season. Becton, meanwhile missed every game but one due to a knee injury.

Tony Pauline of the Pro Football Network recently reported that New York’s coaching staff is divided on Becton. Judging by Saleh’s recent comments, it sounds like the Jets aren’t exactly sold on the Louisville product.

Jets coach Robert Saleh says it will be a competition at left tackle between George Fant and Mekhi Becton — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) February 1, 2022

Jets general manager Joe Douglas revealed his expectations for Becton earlier this year. He wants the former first-round pick to be in great shape when camp comes around.

“We want Mekhi back on the field,” Douglas said, via Newsday. “Mekhi wants to be back on the field. I think for him [it’s] attacking this offseason and coming back in the best possible shape he can be in. I expect big things from him next year. We all want Mekhi back.”

If Becton can’t prove to the Jets that he’s a reliable option, Fant might very well be their starting left tackle.