Robert Saleh Asked If Zach Wilson Lost Jets Locker Room

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 25: Zach Wilson #2 and head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets talk during warmups before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Following an abysmal performance against the Patriots this past weekend, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson refused to fall on the sword. Instead, he said the offense didn't let down the defense in a game where that unit only gave up three points.

Fast forward to this Wednesday, and Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that Mike White will be the team's starting quarterback this Sunday against the Bears.

After making this announcement, Saleh fielded a few questions from the media. He was asked if Wilson lost the locker room in New York.

Saleh claims Wilson has not lost his teammates' respect - at least not yet.

"Maybe there's a little irritation at the moment, but I don't think there's hate," Saleh told reporters.

Saleh added that Wilson addressed the team this week.

According to Saleh, the Jets are benching Wilson so he can use this time off as a reset. He wants the former No. 2 pick to go back to the basics.

The Jets have not committed to a quarterback past Week 12.