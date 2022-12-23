Robert Saleh Asked Who Will Be Jets Starting Quarterback Next Week

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 04: Head coach Robert Saleh of the New York Jets looks on during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Indianapolis Colts on November 04, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Jets' quarterback situation took a turn for the worse on Thursday night. Robert Saleh ultimately benched Zach Wilson for Chris Streveler in the second half.

During Thursday's postgame press conference, Saleh said he put Streveler in the game to give the offense a spark.

"I know Zach was struggling. Streveler came in, he ran a couple of plays, sparked the offense and got the explosive play. It snowballed in a good way for Strev," Saleh said. "So we wanted to give him an opportunity to finish the drive. By the time we got it back, we decided we're already here, so let's go with Strev."

On Friday morning, Saleh was asked who'll start at quarterback for the Jets in Week 17. He won't commit to anyone yet.

If Mike White is cleared for action, there's a strong chance he'll start.

White has missed the past two games due to a rib injury. In three starts this season, he has 952 passing yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

In the event White can't play, the Jets will have a tough decision to make. They can either go back to Wilson or give Streveler a chance to see what he can do as the starter.

The Jets will face the Seahawks at home next weekend.