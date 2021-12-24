Robert Saleh Has Blunt Reaction To Potentially Not Coaching vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh has been tested to the absolute limit in his first year as head coach of the New York Jets. But with his status for Sunday against the Jaguars uncertain, Saleh has some thoughts on what not coaching would be like.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Saleh said he spoke with Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski about his situation. He revealed that Saleh told him that while practices will be fine, the game will be miserable.

As a result, Saleh said he’s expecting “misery” when his team takes on the Jaguars this weekend. He seemed in good spirits though, laughing at the end of his statement.

“(Stefanski) said everything’s going to be fine. It’s all virtual anyway so you’re just going to miss practice. But Sunday’s going to be miserable,” Saleh said. “So I’m looking for misery.”

Robert Saleh on if he's not able to coach on Sunday: "I'm looking for misery" 😂 pic.twitter.com/hGi624c1Fl — Jets Videos (@snyjets) December 24, 2021

Robert Saleh is having the worst first season for a Jets head coach since the infamous Rich Kotite era in the mid-90s. The former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator has had no answers for anything that’s happened this year.

His offense is terrible and his defense is likely going to finish dead last in points and yards allowed.

Suffice it to say, he has his work cut out him if he hopes to keep his job long term – let alone find success in New York.

But for now, he has to focus on getting better and recovering from COVID-19.

The Jets-Jaguars game will be played on Sunday and will air at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS.