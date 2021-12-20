Robert Saleh Has Concerning Update On Jets OT Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets offensive line hasn’t been doing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson any favors this season. But by the looks of things they won’t be getting any big reinforcements in the final three games.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was asked about injured left tackle Mekhi Becton, who has not practiced or played since a Week 1 injury. Saleh said that he didn’t have an update on Becton though.

Becton suffered a knee injury midway through their Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers. But at the time, it was not believed to be of the season-ending variety. There was even hope that he might return to the team in the second half of the season.

However, at 3-11 and with three weeks to go there doesn’t seem to be much point to rushing Becton back. It wouldn’t make a difference in the outcome of their games and wouldn’t give a good sample size of the offensive line chemistry anyway.

The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton No. 11 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and as a rookie he looked like a stud. He was dominant late in his rookie season against some of the best defenders in the league.

But without Becton, the Jets offensive line has struggled for most of the season. They rank near the bottom of the league in nearly all categories and have gotten Zach Wilson sacked on 10-percent of his plays.

Maybe that would have been the same without Becton in the lineup. But the Jets needed this year to build chemistry between their designated-franchise quarterback and their star left tackle.

The Jets 2021 season will go down as a rebuilding year where nothing was built.