Robert Saleh Has Disappointing Update On Mekhi Becton

The New York Jets recorded a rare win on Sunday, beating the Jacksonville Jaguars with an incredibly short-handed team. Unfortunately, fans got a disappointing update on Victory Monday about one of their stars.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced that starting left tackle Mekhi Becton is likely done for the year. He added that “barring a miracle,” the former first-round pick won’t play in the team’s final two games.

Becton suffered a knee injury in Week 1 of the 2021 season. But at the time, it was believed to be minor enough that Becton could return by the end or even the middle of the season.

Fast-forward to December though and Becton hasn’t even been able to return to practice.

Saleh says Becton is done for the year “barring a miracle.” #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) December 27, 2021

The Jets drafted Mekhi Becton with the hopes that he’d be a rock on their left side for the next decade-plus. But the irony is that the very thing that has made Becton so incredible – his size – has hurt him in his two years with the team.

In two seasons with the Jets, Becton has played in just 15 games – and he’s exited the game early in more than a third of them.

If Mekhi Becton can’t stay healthy and become the cornerstone that he was drafted to be, the Jets are going to have a tough time developing QB Zach Wilson.

Will Becton return to form in 2022?