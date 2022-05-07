Robert Saleh Has Promising Update On Zach Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Zach Wilson #2 of the New York Jets warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium on September 19, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson's rookie season with the New York Jets was a mixed bag. On the bright side, is sounds like he's ready to take a huge leap in Year 2.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh provided an update on Wilson. He said the former No. 2 overall pick "looks beefy" heading into his sophomore season.

"He's definitely hit the weight room," Saleh said. "He looks beefy, in a good way. He's definitely filled out. But he's still got all his looseness in throwing the football and zip and all that stuff. He looks good - a lot of guys look good."

Jets fans will be thrilled to hear that Wilson has "filled out." One of the main concerns coming into the NFL was that Wilson had a small frame.

Wilson finished his rookie season with 2,334 passing yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Jets have done an excellent job of surrounding Wilson with playmakers this offseason. Not only did they sign tight end C.J. Uzomah in free agency, they used premium draft picks on Iowa State running back Breece Hall and Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

If Wilson can take his game to the next level, the Jets could be a fun team to watch this fall.